Investigative agency probes inmate death at Tennessee prison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s lead investigative agency is looking into a state prison inmate death that authorities say was reported as a homicide.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation spokesperson Leslie Earhart identified the deceased Riverbend Maximum Security Institution inmate as 26-year-old Justin Walters.

Earhart says Walters was found dead in his cell by correctional officers on Wednesday at the prison in Nashville.

Earhart says an autopsy has been scheduled and the investigation is ongoing. Riverbend can hold 748 male inmates, 480 of those classified as high-risk.

Riverbend also houses all of the state’s male death row inmates. Prison records show Walters was serving a 15-year sentence that took effect in November 2016.

