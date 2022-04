Storm Chances Return Saturday Night into Early Sunday Morning

Saturday Forecast Update for April 30th:

The beautiful weather will continue most of the day on Saturday. Showers and storm chances will return in the evening on Saturday and pick up in coverage and intensity overnight into Sunday morning in West Tennessee. A few gusty wind storms will be possible so be sure to stay weather aware. We will have more details and on the timing on when the storms may move where you live and the rest of your weekend forecast coming up right here.

Storms will be most active in the area from about 9 pm over northwest Tennessee to 10 to 11 pm over the central sections. The Tennessee River area by around 11 pm through midnight. Be weather aware this evening as storms start to move our way.

A look at the general timeline for storms tonight:

THE WEEKEND FORECAST:

Partly cloudy skies and some rain showers and weak storms are expected for the upcoming weekend. A cold front will approach the region and stall out and a low pressure system is expected to slowly move on through. The location and timing of the greatest chances for showers and storms appears to be Saturday night into Sunday morning, it appears our severe storm threat will be low but a few gusty storms will be possible as the line comes by between sunset Saturday night and sunrise Sunday morning. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a marginal risk for most of West Tennessee and a slight risk for areas to the northwest of Crockett county.

It will be warm and humid enough though for some isolated thunderstorm chances each day with the most likely chance Saturday night into Sunday morning. The Storm Prediction Center has some areas in extreme northwest Tennessee under a slight risk for severe storms and some additional areas could added to the storm risk for Sunday morning as the system gets a little closer.

Highs on both Saturday and Sunday will make it into the upper 70s or low 80s depending on the amount of sunshine we see peak through in the afternoons. The weekend will not be a total washout so don’t cancel your plans, but shower chances are expected this weekend. The winds this weekend will come out of the southwest all weekend long.

NEXT WEEK:

Mostly cloudy, warm and humid weather will be hanging around for the beginning of next week. Also hanging around will be showers and weak storm chances. The winds will be a bit breezy and come out of the south or southwest. Highs will be in the upper 70s or lows 80s again for both Monday and Tuesday with lows only dropping into the upper 50s or low 60s. Rain showers and a few weak storms will be returning on Monday and expect mostly cloudy skies, severe storms are not expected on Monday. A few strong storms though could be possible Tuesday night into into the day on Wednesday but overall the severe weather threat still looks quite low. Another push for showers and storms will move through Wednesday night into Thursday morning before finally some drier weather returns. Chances for rain though appear to linger into the day again on Friday. Highs on Wednesday should be in the low to mid 80s and the weather is expected to be quite humid for most of the week with the southerly winds sticking around until Thursday. Once we get into the day on Thursday and a cold front finally passes, cooler and more mild weather will be returning. Highs on Thursday and Friday will only reach the mid 70s.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Spring has officially kicked off here in West Tennessee, and another night dropping into the 30s over the next week or two seems highly unlikely. We typically get our last freeze around the beginning of April and I think that was the case this year as well, feel free to start your gardening but keep an eye on them just in case we get a quick frost, but I wouldn’t expect it. There will be more chances for severe weather though as we get deeper into Spring. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

