Teens from all over the country gather for a chance to represent the U.S.

JACKSON, Tenn. — The first annual Miss Teen Volunteer America pageant was held here in The Hub City Saturday afternoon.

Teenagers from all over the United States gathered to be crowned the first ever winner.

Mal Matthews, a director for the pageant says this has been a long time coming and that he’s excited to see the work of all the young ladies that participated.

“We are in the process of crowning our first Miss Teen Volunteer America pageant. We are so excited because this is a brand new program. So the winner tonight, will represent our country as Miss Teen Volunteer America,” said Matthew.

Matthews says the funds raised from sales and donations are used to provide the winners with a scholarship to the college of their choice.

“The Miss Teen Volunteer America winner tonight will receive a 10,000 dollar scholarship that she can use at any college of her choice,” said Matthews.

He says he wishes everyone could receive a crown because in his eyes, they are all winners.

“First of all, congratulations and thank you for your hard work. Only one person can walk away with the crown but they all are winners,” said Matthews.

Matthews says any young lady can participate.

He says the first step is reaching out to your state director for more information.

“We don’t have many local pageants in other states for the national pageant, so therefore contact the state directors and you can enter their state pageants,” said Matthews.

Matthews says they have multiple events planned for the rest of the year.