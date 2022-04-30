Tennessee gets ‘acquired immunity’ COVID law; gov won’t sign

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has declined to sign a new law requiring governments and businesses to treat immunity from a previous COVID-19 infection as equal to getting vaccinated in their policies.

The legislation became law Friday without the Republican’s signature. The bill requires a letter from a licensed physician or certain lab test results as proof of acquired immunity.

A lobbyist for Lee last month expressed concerns that the legislation would mean businesses can’t make the best decisions that are best for their businesses.

The bill is one of several that passed this year that block COVID-19 safety requirements. Lee has never vetoed a bill.

Occasionally, he lets them become law without signing them to show concerns.

