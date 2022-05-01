‘Bad Guys’ repeats at No. 1, Liam Neeson’s latest misfires

(AP)–The DreamWorks animated heist movie “The Bad Guys” was the top film in U.S. and Canada theaters for the second straight weekend, while the latest Liam Neeson thriller suggested the actor’s particular set of skills may be wearing thin with audiences.

“The Bad Guys” made $16.1 million in ticket sales in its second weekend, holding well with only a 33% drop from last weekend.

The latest Neeson thriller, “Memory,” was mostly forgotten by moviegoers. It launched with $3.1 million.

“Memory” was the only new wide release on a quiet weekend in theaters ahead of the release of Marvel’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.”

To read more details on this week’s box office releases, click here.

For more news stories, visit our website here.