Jackson welcomes Miss Volunteer America contestants

JACKSON, Tenn. –The Hub City welcomes contestants from all over the U.S. for an inaugural event.

The opening ceremony of the first national Miss Volunteer America pageant took place in the Hub City letting the community get to know more about the contestants.

Christine Williamson, contest liaison, Miss Volunteer America Board

Reagan Rebstock, Representing Washington State

Reagan Rebstock, Representing Washington State

Ellie Schmidt, Miss Teen Volunteer America winner



“It’s so much more than just a crown. They are very much leaders in their community with their platforms and their schools, where scholarship is very much applicable because each of these young women will walk away with a certain amount of scholarship,” said Christine Williamson, contest liaison, Miss Volunteer America Board.

This pageant has not only helped its organizers.

“Getting to see them really take a hold of this and take it by the reigns and start to grow into these beautiful accomplished young women, that are paramount leaders of this organization,” Williamson said.

It also helps the young ladies.

“To have the opportunity to come compete at a national level for a director, like Alison, who is truly passionate about empowering young women, is such a fantastic opportunity and I really feel honored to be here,” said Reagan Rebstock, Representing Washington state.

Several contestants and winners say their skills have improved, thanks to participating in pageants like these.

“The leadership skills that I have gained throughout this organization and just throughout my whole time in pageants. I’ve really been able to translate that into every aspect of my life,” Rebstock said.

“I’ve really grown as a leader. I feel like in my community, not only through my state, through my town, but also nationally now. And now I’m able to devote lots of my time to volunteerism and working in my community and working with my platform, which is inclusion of students with IDD, which is intellectual and developmental disabilities,” said Ellie Schmidt, Miss Teen Volunteer America Winner.

Rebstock says participating in this pageant can be nerve wracking but it’s worth giving it a try.

“Coming here, it definitely was scary and intimidating and even sometimes challenging. But just every single day living life like it’s my last, is something that I live by and I would say that to anyone who is curious about the program,” Rebstock said.

The preliminary competition for the pageant begins this Wednesday evening at 7:00 p.m. at the Carl Perkins Civic Center.