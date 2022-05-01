Judds, Ray Charles to be inducted into Country Hall of Fame

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Country Music Hall of Fame will induct Ray Charles and The Judds on Sunday, although the death of Naomi Judd a day earlier will undoubtedly alter the normally celebratory ceremony.

Hall of Fame CEO Kyle Young noted the ceremony will continue with “heavy hearts and weighted minds” after Judd’s family asked them to proceed.

Naomi and Wynonna Judd were among the most popular duos of the ’80s, scoring more than a dozen No. 1 hits.

The posthumous induction of Charles will showcase his genre-defying country releases in the 1960s and beyond.

The Hall of Fame will also induct two studio musicians, Eddie Bayers and Pete Drake.

