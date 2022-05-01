Residents of Jackson gathered to celebrate the founding of a sorority

JACKSON, Tenn. — Members of Phi Delta Kappa held their Founder’s Day ceremony Sunday afternoon.

During the ceremony, leaders of the sorority honored teachers and students of West Tennessee.

One student, Mackenzie Parham says she was surprised that all of her hard work paid off.

“I was kind of shocked at first when I was called down to the office and they were like you won a scholarship somewhere. I was like me, me by myself through all my hard-work at school. I did that all by myself so I was kind of like shocked,” said Parham.

Parham says she is thankful for the award and the members that selected her.