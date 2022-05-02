84th Humboldt Strawberry Festival officially begins

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — A tradition that has been around since 1930 is back for another year of festivities.

Monday evening was the kick off to the 84th annual Humboldt Strawberry Festival.

This festival brings people together from all over the country each year, and event goers say it’s a thrill every time.

“It’s fun every time. I was in it when it was 50 years. I had a float building in my old life,” said Richard French.

“Pretty excited. This is actually our first time really participating in like the first day, events and everything. We’ve been here forever, but now, doing it with the kids and everything, it’s pretty neat. So I’m a little excited about it. They’re excited about it. I’m glad the rain is holding off, so it’s making it more eventful,” said Damian Cox.

For some, this is their first time at the festival and they say it definitely lives up to its name.

“I am super excited because I’m from out of town, and to see this type of excitement is wonderful,” said John Smith.

“We’re super excited to be here. Can’t wait to try all the strawberries and other things that we can see,” said Jennifer Pan.

“I’m excited for the parade and the strawberry shortcake,” said Megan Pan.

Attendees say what keeps bringing them back are all the wide variety of attractions and offerings.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Reporter Diamond Williams asked them what their favorite part was.

“Everything!” said one festival goer. “My favorite part is playing games and riding on rides.”

“The fireworks, and I like all the food. It’s good,” said Emery Jones.

“I like the floats because everybody gets to express what they so far like during the season, and I like the Himalaya at the carnival,” said Ellen Johnston.

“It’s very fun. My favorite part is coming to the Strawberry Festival,” said another festival goer.

The first day ended with fireworks!

Attendees packed the Barker Memorial Stadium for a fireworks extravaganza.

The fireworks display could be seen throughout the stadium, but the best viewing spots can be found in the end zone or on the bleachers as fireworks gleamed over the field.

The rest of the festival will run until Saturday, with new events each day.

Tuesday, you can go to the first ever Berry Idol Competition at Magnolia Manor & Chapel.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the competition starts at 6 p.m.

