Arrest warrant issued in Alabama for missing jail official

Associated Press,

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Authorities are searching for an “extremely dangerous” murder suspect who escaped from an Alabama jail and the official they believe may have helped him to escape.

This image provided by the U.S. Marshals Service on Sunday, May 1, 2022 shows part of a wanted poster for Casey Cole White. On Sunday, the U.S. Marshals announced it is offering up to $10,000 for information about escaped inmate Casey Cole White, 38, and a “missing and endangered” correctional officer, Vicky White, 56, who disappeared Friday after they left the Lauderdale County Detention Center in Florence, Ala. (U.S. Marshals Service via AP)

The inmate, Casey Cole White, 38, was scheduled for trial next month on a capital murder charge.

Vicky White, the assistant director of corrections at the Lauderdale County jail, told co-workers she was taking the inmate to the courthouse for a mental health evaluation.

But authorities later determined that no such evaluation was scheduled.

This photo provided by Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office shows Assistant Director of Corrections Vicki White. The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office in said in a Facebook post Saturday, April 30, 2022, that White disappeared while escorting an inmate being held on capital murder charges. The inmate is also missing. ( Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

The Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said Monday that they had issued an arrest warrant for Vicky White on charges of permitting or allowing an escape.

