Arrest warrant issued in Alabama for missing jail official

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Authorities are searching for an “extremely dangerous” murder suspect who escaped from an Alabama jail and the official they believe may have helped him to escape.

The inmate, Casey Cole White, 38, was scheduled for trial next month on a capital murder charge.

Vicky White, the assistant director of corrections at the Lauderdale County jail, told co-workers she was taking the inmate to the courthouse for a mental health evaluation.

But authorities later determined that no such evaluation was scheduled.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said Monday that they had issued an arrest warrant for Vicky White on charges of permitting or allowing an escape.

To read more on this story, click here.

For more news across the U.S., click here.