Margaret Ann (Nan) Carkeet Green, 74, of Somerville, Tennessee, passed from this life into God’s embrace on Friday April 29, 2022 after a short but hard fought battle with lung cancer.

Nan was preceded in death by her parents, Margaret & Stuart Eugene Carkeet, along with many loving grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins with whom she is now reunited and rejoicing. She is survived by her loving husband, Aubrey Green, their children, Barbara Laird (Tim), Amy Laird Milam (Tony), Jennifer Kee (Mike) and Kelley Green (Dina), her grandchildren, Madison Laird (Sean), Dustin, Nikki, Colby and Austin, two great grandchildren, her sister, June Peterson (Hugh) and her brother, Gene Carkeet, along with nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Nan was born in Memphis, Tennessee on October 8, 1947 and grew up in the Whitehaven area, graduating from Whitehaven High School. In her young adult life, she was a loving, stay-at-home mother moving to Oakland, Tennessee with her family in 1975. In the early 1980’s, she began working at the Somerville Police Department as a city recorder and worked her way up to supervisor while attending classes at State Technical Institute in Memphis. She then moved into the banking and finance world – her many career accomplishments are well known within her community. She was most proud of her work as Vice President of The Oakland Deposit Bank.

Nan’s love for her community was evident by decades of activity in many civic groups. She enjoyed organizing and participating in events, serving Somerville, Fayette County and her church in numerous capacities. She was generous with her beautiful smile which always reached her bright blue eyes. Those who knew her loved her quick wit, sense of humor and kind heart. But most importantly, how she lived her life with humility and gratitude for her Lord and Savior, certain of her Salvation and place in Heaven.

Nan enjoyed spending time with her family, worshipping with her church family, gardening in her yard, and taking day trips with her close friends. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

The family would like to invite everyone to attend a celebration of her life in her memory. Please help us celebrate at 2 P.M. on Saturday May 7, 2022 at First Baptist Church, 12685 S Main Street, Somerville, Tennessee 38068. Immediately following the service, the family invites all guests to join them in the Fellowship Hall for refreshments and fellowship.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be directed to the charity of their choice in her honor.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.