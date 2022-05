Mugshots : Madison County : 04/29/22 – 05/02/22

Antoine Saulsberry Antoine Saulsberry: Failure to appear

Wilburn Keel Wilburn Keel: Aggravated assault

Brandy Curtain Brandy Curtain: Driving on revoked/suspended license

Chase Morrow Chase Morrow: Schedule VI drug violations, driving under the influence, open container law, reckless driving

Christopher Lyons Christopher Lyons: Vandalism



Clinton Gunn Clinton Gunn: Violation of probation

Darren Harris Darren Harris: Failure to appear

Derrian Vinson Derrian Vinson: Failure to appear

Edward Fields Edward Fields: Violation of probation

Floyd Patrick Floyd Patrick: Public intoxication



Gregory Clark Gregory Clark: Possession of methamphetamine, violation of probation, schedule VI drug violations, schedule II drug violations, failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license

Gregory Flagg Gregory Flagg: Public intoxication

Joe Hawkins Joe Hawkins: Failure to appear

Jonathan Walker Jonathan Walker: Simple domestic assault

Justin Byrd Justin Byrd: Criminal impersonation, violation of community corrections



Justin Terry Justin Terry: Simple possession/casual exchange

Kahari Beene Stone Kahari Beene Stone: Theft under $999, schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, firearm used in dangerous felony, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

Kierra Grady Kierra Grady: Violation of probation

Landon Crabtree Landon Crabtree: Driving under the influence, underage consumption/possession/transportation of beer

Miracle Tate Miracle Tate: Schedule I drug violations



Nancy Edelen Nancy Edelen: Theft under $999

Robert Pirtle Robert Pirtle: Assault

Roy Clark Roy Clark: Violation of parole

Sean Bruen Sean Bruen: Failure to appear

Stephen Iacono Stephen Iacono: Driving on revoked/suspended license



Tamika Jackson Tamika Jackson: Violation of probation

Tanesha Tyus Tanesha Tyus: Altering/falsifying/forging auto titles

Tiffany Lewis Tiffany Lewis: Burglary of motor vehicle

Traquan McClendon Traquan McClendon: Criminal trespass

Tyla’veon Graves Tyla'veon Graves: Evading arrest, reckless driving, driving while unlicensed



Vontavius Johnson Vontavius Johnson: Violation of order of protection

Wesley Langford Wesley Langford: Possession of methamphetamine

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 04/29/22 and 7 a.m. on 05/02/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.