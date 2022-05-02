Polling locations set to receive your vote

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — Election Day is Tuesday, and counties across West Tennessee are prepared for you to cast your vote.

“We’re always excited for elections. We encourage all of our registered voters to come out and vote for every election. We’re prepared for this election, even the way we would be for big presidential elections,” said Jeanette Cronise, the Administer of Elections in Hardin County.

Officials encourage everyone to exercise their right and let their voice be heard.

“Voting is a right. It’s important to come out and exercise that right. People have fought for that right to vote,” Cronise said.

The process should not take long, but also depends on your local voting location.

“Voting should be pretty easy. The ballot is not extremely long. So I would say typically from the time they register and make their application, to the time that they cast their ballot, maybe 15 minutes,” Cronise said.

Officials say to make sure to come prepared with the right documents for a fast and easy voting experience.

“When they come to vote, they need to bring a government issued photo ID, and it has to be from the state of Tennessee. Typically it’s a photo drivers license, a handgun carry permit,” Cronise said.

Find interviews with this election’s candidates here.

Hardin County polls will be open from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. For a list of other polling times, click here.