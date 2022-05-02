Report: Draft opinion suggests high court will overturn Roe

Associated Press,

WASHINGTON (AP) — A draft opinion circulated among Supreme Court justices suggests that earlier this year a majority of them had thrown support behind overturning the 1973 case Roe v. Wade that legalized abortion nationwide.

Supreme Court Abortion

FILE – This photo shows the U.S. Supreme Court Building, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2012 in Washington. A draft opinion circulated among Supreme Court justices suggests that a majority of high court has thrown support behind overturning the 1973 case Roe v. Wade that legalized abortion nationwide, according to a report published Monday night, May 2, 2022 in Politico. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

That’s according to a report published Monday night in Politico. It’s unclear if the draft represents the court’s final word on the matter.

The news outlet published what was labeled as a “1st Draft” of the “Opinion of the Court” in a case challenging Mississippi’s ban on abortion after 15 weeks.

The Associated Press could not immediately confirm the authenticity of the draft, which if verified marks a shocking revelation of the high court’s secretive deliberation process.

