Showers And Storms Mainly The Evening Hours

Weather Update – Monday, May 2 – 5:38 AM

TODAY:

After a nice day yesterday, we’ll start off our Monday with some pleasant but cool weather. Skies will start off partly cloudy with increasing clouds as we head to the afternoon. Warm and humid with a spotty shower or two possible late afternoon with showers and storms becoming likely in the evening. Highs will be around 83. Southeast winds at 5 to 15 mph.

TIMING:

Although a spotty shower or weak storm may come a little earlier, between 5 and 9 pm look to be when it will be the most active and concentrated around the area.

We’ll remain dry for the first part of the day but clouds will begin building as a warm front passes out region. Showers and strong to severe storms may appear as well by evening. The threat will be low or marginal 1/5 but we should be weather aware in the late afternoon and evening. Main impacts should be damaging winds and large hail in some of the developing storms.

TONIGHT:

Showers and storms likely through 10 pm, then, partly cloudy skies and mild with overnight lows around 68. Southeast winds around 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY:

Another warm humid day and starting off mostly dry with an approaching cold front in the afternoon. Showers and storms will be with us again in the afternoon and evening with highs around 78 degrees. Winds from the northwest around 5-10 mph and higher gusts.

THIS WEEK:

A few showers may remain on Wednesday but chances look low. Wind speeds in the teens are possible over the day and evening as another system approaches on Thursday. Another chance of severe weather is possible with strong to severe storms possible that afternoon and evening. Good news is, afterwards, cooler and mostly dry conditions set in into the weekend. A few clouds hang around with around a 10-20% of rain into Sunday and highs in the 70’s.

