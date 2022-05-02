SMSGT (Ret) Bobby J. Hall

Name: City & State Hall BobbySMSGT (Ret) Bobby J. Hall, Buchanan, Tennessee
Age: 86
Place of Death: His residence
Date of Death: Sunday, May 1, 2022
Funeral Time/Day: 2:30 PM Wednesday, May 4, 2022 Graveside at New Beaver Dam Cemetery
Place of Funeral: New Beaver Dam Cemetery
Minister/Celebrant: Bennie Akers of Buchanan Community Church
Place of Burial: New Beaver Dam Cemetery
Visitation: 12:00-2:00 PM Wednesday McEvoy Funeral Home prior to the service
Date/Place of Birth: June 23, 1935, in Beattyville, Kentucky
Pallbearers: Don Townley, Dennis Whitman,
Both Parents Names: Ballard Hall and Lillie Spencer Hall, both preceded
Spouse: Date of Marriage Kathaleen Niece Hall, survives in Buchanan, TN
Daughters: City/State Angela (Dennis) Whitman of Buchanan, TN
Sons: City/State Tony (Connie) Hall, Aliquippa, PA

Joseph Hall, Buchanan, Tennessee
Sisters: City/State Thelma Vickers of Port Richie, FL

Helen Carroll and Naomi Creech, both preceded
Brothers: City/State Luster Hall of St. Helena Island, SC

Joe Hall, James Hall and Ballard Hall, Jr., all preceded
Grandchildren: Sarah (Jake) Luttrel of MO and Adam (Cassie) Wellhausen of Valatie, NY
Great-grandchildren: 4
Other Relatives: Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends
Personal Information: Mr. Hall was a 24-year Veteran of the U.S. Air Force where he retired as a Senior Master Sergeant. He also worked 15 years with Tennessee Asphalt Company. Bobby was a member of both the AMVETS and VFW and he loved fishing, hunting, and gardening.

Memorials may be made to:

Buchanan Community Church, P.O. Box 83, Buchanan, TN 38222
