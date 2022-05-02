|Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer
McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc.
Paris, TN 38242 Phone # (731)642-1441
|Name: City & State
|SMSGT (Ret) Bobby J. Hall, Buchanan, Tennessee
|Age:
|86
|Place of Death:
|His residence
|Date of Death:
|Sunday, May 1, 2022
|Funeral Time/Day:
|2:30 PM Wednesday, May 4, 2022 Graveside at New Beaver Dam Cemetery
|Place of Funeral:
|New Beaver Dam Cemetery
|Minister/Celebrant:
|Bennie Akers of Buchanan Community Church
|Place of Burial:
|New Beaver Dam Cemetery
|Visitation:
|12:00-2:00 PM Wednesday McEvoy Funeral Home prior to the service
|Date/Place of Birth:
|June 23, 1935, in Beattyville, Kentucky
|Pallbearers:
|Don Townley, Dennis Whitman,
|Both Parents Names:
|Ballard Hall and Lillie Spencer Hall, both preceded
|Spouse: Date of Marriage
|Kathaleen Niece Hall, survives in Buchanan, TN
|Daughters: City/State
|Angela (Dennis) Whitman of Buchanan, TN
|Sons: City/State
|Tony (Connie) Hall, Aliquippa, PA
Joseph Hall, Buchanan, Tennessee
|Sisters: City/State
|Thelma Vickers of Port Richie, FL
Helen Carroll and Naomi Creech, both preceded
|Brothers: City/State
|Luster Hall of St. Helena Island, SC
Joe Hall, James Hall and Ballard Hall, Jr., all preceded
|Grandchildren:
|Sarah (Jake) Luttrel of MO and Adam (Cassie) Wellhausen of Valatie, NY
|Great-grandchildren:
|4
|Other Relatives:
|Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends
|Personal Information:
|Mr. Hall was a 24-year Veteran of the U.S. Air Force where he retired as a Senior Master Sergeant. He also worked 15 years with Tennessee Asphalt Company. Bobby was a member of both the AMVETS and VFW and he loved fishing, hunting, and gardening.
Memorials may be made to:
Buchanan Community Church, P.O. Box 83, Buchanan, TN 38222