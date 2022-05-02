TDOT completes construction on Campbell Street bridge, I-40 project on track for November finish

JACKSON, Tenn. — Nearly two years ago, the Tennessee Department of Transportation announced the widening of I-40, along with the reconstruction of five bridges here in West Tennessee.

“Campbell Street is part of that large project of widening I-40, the Campbell Street bridge, Watson Road bridge and Henderson Road bridge,” said Nichole Lawrence, community relations officer for TDOT. “And last week we were able to put the final pavement and get the final stripping done on Campbell Street to open all of those lanes.”

In 2020, TDOT announced the beginning of their reconstruction project, and now all of the replacement bridges have been completed.

“Campbell Street, Watson and Henderson are all complete, there’s still work to be done,” Lawrence said. “There’s two railroad bridges along that stretch between mile marker 82 and 87 that is still being worked on.”

With only the two railroad bridges to finish and the completion of Interstate 40, the target date for completion is still set for 2022.

“We’re still looking at a November 1st completion date, and we look forward to that. It’s summertime, so construction is going to be ramping up a lot, weather dependent of course,” said Lawrence.

If you see crews, make sure you reduce your speed and proceed with caution.

“We lower the speed limits in a construction zone for a reason,” said Lawrence. “There’s lots of moving parts in a construction zone, whether it’s equipment or workers or our motorists, everyone has to watch for everyone.”

