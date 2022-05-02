Tennessee Gas Prices: Today’s average vs. past 10 years

The average gas prices in Tennessee have risen 6.5 cents in the last week, averaging $3.89 per gallon on Monday.

That’s according to the latest report from GasBuddy in a survey of over 3,800 gas stations across the state.

That average is down 7.7 cents from a month ago, however prices stand about $1.22 higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy, the cheapest station in the state on Sunday was priced at $3.18 per gallon, with the most expensive priced at $4.63.

Reports show the national average price of gasoline is currently at $4.17.

Average gas prices in Tennessee over the last 10 years:

May 2, 2021: $2.67/g (U.S. Average: $2.89/g)

May 2, 2020: $1.50/g (U.S. Average: $1.76/g)

May 2, 2019: $2.59/g (U.S. Average: $2.90/g)

May 2, 2018: $2.60/g (U.S. Average: $2.82/g)

May 2, 2017: $2.13/g (U.S. Average: $2.37/g)

May 2, 2016: $2.05/g (U.S. Average: $2.22/g)

May 2, 2015: $2.39/g (U.S. Average: $2.61/g)

May 2, 2014: $3.50/g (U.S. Average: $3.68/g)

May 2, 2013: $3.25/g (U.S. Average: $3.53/g)

May 2, 2012: $3.62/g (U.S. Average: $3.80/g)

