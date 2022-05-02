Tennessee pauses executions through end of year, will review lethal injections

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Republican Gov. Bill Lee says Tennessee will pause executions and conduct an independent review of a lethal injection testing oversight that forced him to call off the execution of Oscar Smith an hour before he was to die this month.

Lee said Monday that the pause will be in effect through the end of the year to allow time for the review and corrective action.

He says former U.S. Attorney Ed Stanton will review circumstances surrounding the testing of lethal injection chemicals, the clarity of the lethal injection process manual and Tennessee Department of Correction staffing considerations, Lee has not explained exactly why the execution was delayed, but had said more information would be released Monday.

