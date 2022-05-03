AJ Massey secures Republican nomination for Madison County Mayor

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — AJ Massey is officially the winner of the Republican Primary Madison County mayoral election.

Massey’s friends, family and supporters attended his live watch party Tuesday night.

Massey says this is just the beginning of his journey to the August general elections, but says this feeling is overall amazing.

He says he is beholden to the voters of Madison County and his campaign will continue to focus on the futures and families of Madison County.

“We’re ecstatic,” Massey said. “It all came together in the end. We had a long road announcing back in the end of December to now. Lots of ups and downs, but the reality is, the people of Madison County want me to represent the Republican Party going forward, and that’s a big deal, and I don’t take that voter confidence lightly and we’re ecstatic. There’s really no word for it.”

Massey will go up against Democratic candidate Fren’Cherry Miller in August.

For more results in the 2022 Primary elections, click here.