First ever Berry Idol held in Humboldt

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — An idol has been crowned crowned in Humboldt!

The West Tennessee Strawberry Festival Berry Idol Competition took place on Tuesday.

The event was held at Magnoilia Manor and Chapel.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness news would like to congratulate the winner, as well as all those who took part.

This was the first year for Berry Idol.

