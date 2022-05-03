Mugshots : Madison County : 05/02/22 – 05/03/22

WBBJ Staff,

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 05/02/22 and 7 a.m. on 05/03/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.

