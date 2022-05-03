Mugshots : Madison County : 05/02/22 – 05/03/22

Angel Johnson Angel Johnson: Failure to appear

Adonis McFadden Adonis McFadden: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

Carlotta Murrell Carlotta Murrell: Evading arrest

Ciera Winningham Ciera Winningham: Schedule II drug violations, fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, contraband in penal institution, schedule VI drug violations, resisting stop/arrest, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, firearm used in dangerous felony

Cody Witherspoon Cody Witherspoon: Assault



Deunta Chism Deunta Chism: Failure to appear

Earl Taylor Earl Taylor: Violation of probation

Jeremy Office Jeremy Office: Failure to appear, theft under $999/theft of motor vehicle

Jeremy Radley Jeremy Radley: Theft between $1,000 and $9,999/theft from motor vehicle

Jeremy Reid Jeremy Reid: Violation of parole, evading arrest, fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule VI drug violations, schedule II drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon



Joseph Crossett Joseph Crossett: Driving under the influence

Kimberly Crossett Kimberly Crossett: Driving under the influence

Martavius Cross Martavius Cross: Simple domestic assault

Maurcelia Blanchett Maurcelia Blanchett: Vandalism

Mitchell Patrick Mitchell Patrick: Driving on revoked/suspended license



Penny Crutchfield Penny Crutchfield: Failure to appear

Terrance Newsom Terrance Newsom: Schedule VI drug violations

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 05/02/22 and 7 a.m. on 05/03/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.