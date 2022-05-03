Multiple Rounds Of Storms The Next Few Days

Tuesday Morning Forecast Update for May 3rd:

A few showers possible this morning with showers and storms getting more active again in the late afternoon and evening. We’ll catch a break in most of the rain Wednesday with another and more active round of severe weather possible by Thursday evening.

TODAY:

*Indications are that some more fast pop up storms will be with us again after about 5 pm.

A cold front will drift through during the morning hours and could bring some weak storm or light rain shower activity with it. Depending on how far south the front gets and where it stalls out will determine who has the best shot for a few weak storms and heavy rain showers Tuesday afternoon and evening. We are again under a marginal (1/5) risk for severe weather with some brief gusty winds and small hail being possible. The winds will be quite windy at times and will vary in direction depending on what side of the front you are on. Highs will reach the upper 70s for most of us and some low 80s are possible south of I-40. Tuesday night lows will drop into the mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Another round of showers and weak storms will develop again during the afternoon on Wednesday as the front is still expected to be stalled out across sections of West Tennessee. The front should stay south of Jackson for most of the day keeping the winds light and out of the north. The areas to the north of the stalled boundary will only reach the mid 70s but areas south again could climb up close to 80°. Overall the severe weather threat looks quite low on Wednesday but some weak storms and brief heavy rain showers will again by possible. Wednesday night lows will drop down into the low 60s.

THURSDAY:

The most significant threat for storms this week will be Thursday afternoon and evening. The timing of the system will determine just how strong and potent the storms might end up being but you need to stay weather aware into the day on Thursday for sure. Highs on Thursday will reach the low to mid 80s and the winds will pick up in speed as the system gets a little closer and will come out of the south. All severe weather modes including tornadoes look possible on Thursday. Lets hope the forecast changes as the storm system gets a little closer. Thursday night lows will fall into the mid 50s as a cold front will pass on by.

FRIDAY:

Storm chances, showers and clouds will continue for the first half of the day on Friday. The showers could clear out by sunrise or they could linger into the early afternoon hours but it appears Friday evening and Friday night will be dry. Some the storms could be strong in the early morning hours but any activity will weaken into the day on Friday. Highs on Friday will only make it into the mid 70s and the winds will come out of the northwest in the afternoon and will weaken as the day goes on. Friday night lows will again drop into the mid 50s and sunny and milder weather is on the way for the weekend.

THE WEEKEND:

Expect mostly sunny skies on Saturday and plenty of sunshine is on the way for Sunday. Highs on Saturday will be a bit cool and stay below normal into the low to mid 70s. The winds on Saturday will stay out of the northwest but will switch directions and come out of the southeast on Sunday starting a warming trend. Sunday afternoon highs will make it back up into the 80s again. The weather looks to be very similar next weekend to the previous one we had here in West Tennessee. Early next week, we could pick up our first 90s of the year for some of us across the Mid South.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Spring has officially kicked off here in West Tennessee, and another night dropping into the 30s over the next week or two seems highly unlikely. We typically get our last freeze around the beginning of April and I think that was the case this year as well, feel free to start your gardening but keep an eye on them just in case we get a quick frost, but I wouldn’t expect it. There will be more chances for severe weather though as we get deeper into Spring. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

