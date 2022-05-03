Tennessee first lady visits Hub City for kids summer challenge

JACKSON, Tenn. — Tennessee first lady Maria Lee visited the Hub City to encourage kids to be more active in their community.

Tennessee first lady visits Hub City for kids summer challenge

Tennessee first lady visits Hub City for kids summer challenge

Tennessee first lady visits Hub City for kids summer challenge

Tennessee first lady visits Hub City for kids summer challenge

Tennessee first lady visits Hub City for kids summer challenge

Lee visited Community Montessori School to get students involved in the fourth annual Tennessee Kids Serve Summer Challenge.

Lee says the goal of the programs is to teach kids how to actively participate and serve in their communities.

“This is our fourth year to do the Kids Serve Summer Challenge, and so after doing it a couple of years, we started thinking, ‘How we can get more kids involved?’ We have had kids from all across the state come, and so our team just kind of brainstormed and thought, ‘Wouldn’t it be great if we got into the schools,'” Lee said.

Lee says this is a great way for parents to challenge their kids and get actively involved with them.

“They sign up and we’ll send them a packet and they’ll log their hours. They’ll kind of write a little bit about their experience in doing that. Once that happens, they’ll send back those papers, a picture of them serving, and the hours that they serve, and what they did, how much they like it, and what they learned from it,” Lee said.

She says it’s entirely too easy to become self absorbed and wrapped in your bubble. It’s a problem that adults and kids suffer from.

“I think you know you can become so self-observed, whether you’re an adult or a child, and be all encompassed in your own issues and problems. It’s important to get people, much less children, to look out,” Lee said.

The governor’s wife also says she loves doing this program because of the creativity that kids pour into this challenge.

“We find that a lot of times the kids have a lot more creativity than we do and come up with some unique ways to get out and serve people around them,” Lee said.

Lee says she would like to thank the teachers, school board, and students for their support.

Find more local news here.