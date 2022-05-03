Tennessee giving away $200 of meat from a local farm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennnessee Department of Agriculture is hosting a contest to give away $200 in local meats from a Tennessee farm chosen by the winner.

According to the Agriculture Department, there are two ways to enter the “Fill Your Grill” contest.

People can visit the Pick Tennessee Products website and click on the contest banner at the top of the page.

People can also register in person by visiting the Pick Tennessee Products booth at the Memphis in May International Festival until May 15.

Winners will be selected and notified on May 16.

For more news across the state, click here.