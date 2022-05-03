West Tennesseans cast their votes in 2022 primaries

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — After two weeks of early voting in West Tennessee, those who didn’t take advantage of it gathered to cast their ballots in the local primary elections on Tuesday.

“Today, it’s been kind of slow, but we understood that at the beginning today because we had over 4,000 to vote in early voting,” said Betty Poteet, the Chief Officer in Gibson County.

For most people, the process of voting was fast and easy.

“It went very smoothly. We enjoyed exercising our right to vote, and we always do that. And we’ll always do it as long as we’re physically able,” said Mary Warren, a Gibson County voter.

With intense races in multiple counties, many have been interested in how the primary elections will turn out.

“I think people have gotten into this and the politicians have really worked hard. They have done their job and the people are really interested in it and want to see the best person win,” Poteet said.

After a busy morning and slow afternoon in both Gibson and Madison counties, they hope to see more voters come in.

“Usually in the afternoon after they get off work, there’s a good line of people,” Poteet said.

If you have not already voted, voters and officials encourage you to place yours soon.

“We should exercise it, all of us who are eligible to vote. We should be out voting. We should see what the candidates are about and we need to vote responsibly,” said Vickie Sorrell, the Registrar of Voters in Gibson County.

Polls will be open until 7 p.m. So make sure and cast your vote!

Find election results here.