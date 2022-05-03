William Richard “Ricky” Proctor, age 71, resident of Somerville, Tennessee, took his final post on May 2, 2022 while surrounded by his children at the Tennessee State Veterans Home in Humboldt, Tennessee after a courageous battle with numerous health ailments.

Ricky was preceded in death by his parents, William Everett Proctor and Zetta Mae Proctor, and his sister-in-law, Joan Proctor. He is survived by his children, William Jason Proctor (Jessica Parks) and Jamie Lynn Vistrand (Andy); stepdaughter, Jennifer Stines (Tom); grandchildren, Kayla Eve Proctor, Jason Alex Proctor, Andrea Lynn Proctor, Xander Cole Vistrand and Brantley Knox Vistrand; step-grandchildren, Justin Stines, Jacob Stines; and his brothers, Virgil Proctor (Jan) and Mike Proctor.

Ricky was born in Somerville, Tennessee. He attended Warren Elementary School and was a 1970 graduate of Fayette County High School. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during Vietnam War Era. Ricky obtained secondary education at Tennessee Technology Center in Whiteville, Tennessee and was a career employee of Cargill Incorporated.

Ricky enjoyed grilling out, talking with friends and anything to do with supporting his children and grandchildren. He was a devoted father and grandfather who loved his children and grandchildren wholeheartedly. He will be sorely missed by those who knew and loved him.

Funeral Services for Mr. Proctor will be held at 11 A.M. Friday, May 6, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. The officiants will be Jack Price and Sam Wolfe. Interment with Military Honors will follow in the Hood Cemetery in the Warren Community. A visitation for Mr. Proctor will be from 10 to 11 A.M. Friday, May 6, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

