Amber Heard testifies she was assaulted by Johnny Depp

Associated Press,

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Amber Heard says she knew she should leave Johnny Depp the first time he hit her, but she couldn’t bring herself to do it.

Depp Heard Lawsuit

Actor Amber Heard testifies in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va., Wednesday May 4, 2022. Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” (Elizabeth Frantz/Pool Photo via AP)

Heard took the stand in her own defense Wednesday as part of a libel lawsuit Depp filed against her.

Heard says Depp slapped her multiple times after she laughed at one of Depp’s tattoos.

She says she walked away but a few days later Depp came back with an apology, a few cases of her favorite wine, and a promise he’d never do it again.

Heard says multiple acts of abuse from Depp later followed, including sexual violence.

Depp has denied ever hitting Heard and says he was the abuse victim.

You can read more here.

You can find more national news here.

Categories: News, U.S. News
Share this...
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter

Related Posts