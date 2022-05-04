Crime Stoppers | 05-04-22

Have you been a victim of a crime? Has your home or business been burglarized?

Well, Crime Stoppers is here to help! So, if you want your crime featured on WBBJ-TV as crime of the week, give us a call and we’ll do everything we can to solve your crime.

Call Crime Stoppers at 424-8477 and remember, you’ll have a better day putting a scallywag away.

Crime Stoppers of Jackson-Madison Co., TN is a non-profit organization designed to encourage members of our community to assist local law enforcement in the fight against crime, by utilizing an anonymous tip program. If you have any information, call 731-424-8477, use our mobile P3 App, and follow us on Facebook.