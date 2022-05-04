Friends of Heart to host CARE Team training

JACKSON, Tenn. — Friends of Heart is hosting its first CARE Team training for Jackson’s 4-Minute City Program.

There will be three days of training from May 5 to May 7.

Times include:

May 5

9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

May 6

9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

May 7

8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Attendees will learn about AED technology, hands-only CPR and more.

The training will be done at the Jackson Fire Department Training Building on 720 South Highland Avenue near downtown Jackson.

