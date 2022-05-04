Friends of Heart to host CARE Team training
JACKSON, Tenn. — Friends of Heart is hosting its first CARE Team training for Jackson’s 4-Minute City Program.
There will be three days of training from May 5 to May 7.
Times include:
May 5
- 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
- 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
May 6
- 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
May 7
- 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
- 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Attendees will learn about AED technology, hands-only CPR and more.
The training will be done at the Jackson Fire Department Training Building on 720 South Highland Avenue near downtown Jackson.
