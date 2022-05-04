Jackson-Madison County Schools preps for inaugural gala

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System is preparing for their inaugural gala.

The gala will be held Thursday night at Union University.

JMCSS Superintendent Dr. Marlon King is expected to deliver a State-of-the-Schools address to several business and community leaders.

King says the vision around this gala is to bring the community together to share the school system’s progress.

He says he believes it’s important for people to know where they are in an effort to make it easier to support and unify the school system and community.

“We are really, really excited about this opportunity to share where we are in terms of our challenges, but also the proudest moments that we’ve had over the past two years. As you know, we have been in a pandemic. And to see some of the successes that we have made are incredible, but you know, we have challenges that we want to share with people so that we can join in, hand in determining what’s going to work best for our community and our public school system,” King said.

King plans to speak on where they are in terms of enrollment, academic standing, and the graduation rate.

He hopes the community will take away a new understanding of what is being done to support the public school system.

The inaugural event begins Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Doors will open at 6 p.m.

