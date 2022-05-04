Madison County COVID-19 cases remain low; 5 cases reported

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — COVID-19 cases in Madison County are staying on the decline.

Amy Garner with West Tennessee Healthcare says in January, Jackson-Madison County General Hospital had 230 cases. As of May 4, that is not the case.

“Today we are at five. We don’t have any COVID patients in our ICU, and we don’t have any COVID patients on a ventilator. Our ventilator numbers are much lower as well, and we are just really thankful for that,” Garner said.

According to the Tennessee Department of Health, there have been 72 cases in the past seven days between April 17 and April 23.

In the seven days prior to that, there were 110 cases reported.

Mallory Cooke, with the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department, says these numbers are much better than they were at the beginning of the year.

“Over the past seven days, Madison County had a daily case rate of about 10.5 cases per day, which is not bad in comparison to where we were back in December and January. Much better numbers than what we saw then,” Cooke said.

Seeing the same trend is the Hardin County School District.

Director of Schools Michael Davis says they haven’t had a student test positive since March 14, and haven’t had a positive case with a staff member since Feb. 23.

“No positive cases throughout our entire school system. That is right at 3,500 students and about 500 employees. We are tickled to death with those numbers still holding up really well,” Davis said.

Both Garner and Cooke say there have been reports of a rise in cases in the northeast part of the United States.

They say we could see a delayed reaction from that rise. But the best way to prepare is getting up-to-date on your vaccine.

“Encourage everybody to get that vaccination if you haven’t had the chance to do so. Go get your booster. If you are over 50, you can get your second booster now. We just pray that we continue to see this trend and see those COVID numbers go down,” Garner said.

If you are eligible for your second booster dose, you can receive it at the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department.

For the full list of requirements for the second booster shot, click here.

