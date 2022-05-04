Mary Joann Lansdell Robertson, age 86, resident of Moscow, Tennessee and wife of Al Robertson, departed this life Sunday afternoon, May 1, 2022 at her home.

Joann was born August 10, 1935 in Williston, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Charles Augusta Lansdell and Jewel Viola Ward Lansdell. She graduated from Fayette County High School in Somerville and was employed as a bookkeeper for Mitchell, Tidwell and Mitchell Lawyer’s Office, then with dentist offices and ortho surgeon offices before her retirement. Joann was a very active member at First Baptist Church in Somerville. She was involved with the choir, the WMU (Women’s Missionary Union) and Vacation Bible School.

Mrs. Robertson was a wonderful mother who loved caring for her family. She had a green thumb and enjoyed gardening and flowers. She was also a fabulous cook and good fisherwoman who enjoyed camping, traveling, going to the beach and living live to its fullest.

Mrs. Robertson is survived by her husband, Al Robertson of Moscow, TN; her daughter, Daronda Robertson O’Dell of Memphis, TN; her sister, Beverly Lansdell Culver (Garner) of Moscow, TN; and her granddaughter, Anna Brooks Robertson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Charles Alan Robertson; two brothers, Charles Ward Lansdell and Robin Duane Lansdell; and her son-in-law, Donald Lee O’Dell.

A visitation for Mrs. Robertson will be from 1 until 2 P.M. Friday, May 6, 2022 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville. Funeral Services will be at 2 P.M. Friday, May 6, 2022 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville with Bro. Stan Smith, pastor of First Baptist Church in Somerville, officiating. Interment will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery at Williston.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Chris Lansdell, Mark McClain, Daniel Lansdell, Gary Robertson, David Robertson and David Proctor. Honorary pallbearers will be Charles Wallace and Garner Culver.

The family requests that memorials be directed to Evergreen Cemetery, c/o Cheryl Rike, 345 Allen Road, Williston, TN 38076.

