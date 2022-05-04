May the 4th Be With You: Celebrate Star Wars Day in the Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn. — Fans can find ways to celebrate a popular film franchise in the Hub City on Wednesday.

May 4th is informally recognized as Star Wars Day, where people across the globe come together to express their love for the sci-fi series.

Replay Toys in northeast Jackson has special offers on Star Wars merchandise for the day, and is offering discounts to those in Star Wars costumes.

Replay is located at 2538 Christmasville Cove and will be open until 8 p.m.

In downtown, Hub City Brewing will be hosting Star Wars Trivia. You’re invited to bring a friend and take your best shot at questions from the original trilogy.

The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. at 250 West Main Street.

Have fun and ‘May the fourth’ be with you!

