Miss Volunteer America contestants visit Rotary

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Miss Volunteer America contestants paid a visit to the Jackson Rotary Club on Wednesday.

Contestants got the chance to introduce themselves to Rotary members, and the newly crowned Miss Teen Volunteer America also attended the event.

Wednesday is the first day of the preliminary competition for all 47 state title holders to compete in Miss Volunteer America.

Allison Demarcus says she has enjoyed bringing women from across the right here in Jackson.

“It has been really interesting to bring all of these people to Jackson and hear all of the wonderful things that they have to say about it that I already knew about our city. I am thrilled to share it with so many people,” Demarcus said.

The preliminary competition will be held at the Civic Center starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. The final night will be on Saturday.

