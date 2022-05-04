Mr. Savanah Ingram was born on August 24, 1948, in Denmark, Tennessee. He departed this life on May 2, 2022, in Humboldt, Tennessee.

Funeral Service will be at 11:00 am on Friday, May 6, 2022, at Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church.

Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens

Open Visitation will be from 12:00 Noon-7:00 pm on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Bledsoe Funeral Home Chapel

Please keep this family in prayer.

For more information, please call 731-427-1521 or log onto bledsoefuneralhome.com