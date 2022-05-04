Mr. Savanah Ingram

Savanah Ingram MainMr. Savanah Ingram was born on August 24, 1948, in Denmark, Tennessee. He departed this life on May 2, 2022, in Humboldt, Tennessee.

Funeral Service will be at 11:00 am on Friday, May 6, 2022, at Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church.

Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens

Open Visitation will be from 12:00 Noon-7:00 pm on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Bledsoe Funeral Home Chapel

Please keep this family in prayer.

For more information, please call 731-427-1521 or log onto bledsoefuneralhome.com

