Mr. Savanah Ingram
Mr. Savanah Ingram was born on August 24, 1948, in Denmark, Tennessee. He departed this life on May 2, 2022, in Humboldt, Tennessee.
Funeral Service will be at 11:00 am on Friday, May 6, 2022, at Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church.
Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens
Open Visitation will be from 12:00 Noon-7:00 pm on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Bledsoe Funeral Home Chapel
Please keep this family in prayer.
