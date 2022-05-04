Services for Mrs. Olesta Cleaves Emerson, age 84 of Humboldt, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, May 7, 2022, 11:00 A.M., at the 30th Avenue Church of Christ; 1515 North 30th Avenue in Humboldt, Tennessee. The interment will be in the Rosehill Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Friday, from 6:00 P.M.-7:00 P.M., at the West Humboldt Church of Christ.

The Live Webcast for Mrs. Emerson begin on Saturday, at 10:45 A.M. (C.S.T.).

