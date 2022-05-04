Services for Ms. Tevin D. Newbern, age 31 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, May 7, 2022, 2:00 P.M., at the Antioch Baptist Church in Bells, Tennessee. The interment will be in the Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Friday, from 5:00 P.M.-6:00 P.M., at the Stephenson-Shaw Chapel.

If you want send to flowers in memory of Ms. Newbern, you can go to the Sympathy Store on our website at https://www.stephenson-shaw.co m/obituaries/Tevin-Newbern/#!/ Obituary

For more information contact Stephenson-Shaw Funeral Home at (731) 427-7411