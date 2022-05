Mugshots : Madison County : 05/03/22 – 05/04/22

Steven Bequette Steven Bequette: Public intoxication

Allison Killough Allison Killough: Violation of community corrections

Arthur Walker Arthur Walker: Violation of probation

Ashley Burgess Ashley Burgess: Violation of community corrections

Cadarrius Howard Cadarrius Howard: Aggravated assault, firearm used in dangerous felony, evading arrest



Candace Gee Candace Gee: Harassment

Javeon Brown Javeon Brown: Failure to appear

Justin Brown Justin Brown: Simple domestic assault

Kaylob Long Kaylob Long: Failure to appear, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, firearm used in dangerous felony Kaylob Long: Failure to appear, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, firearm used in dangerous felony

Kelvin Martin Kelvin Martin: Violation of probation



Rivious Jones Rivious Jones: Contempt of court, failure to appear

Stephen Brooks Stephen Brooks: Theft between $1,000 and $9,999

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 05/03/22 and 7 a.m. on 05/04/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.