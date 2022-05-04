Recap of the May 3 election and what comes next

JACKSON, Tenn. — WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Reporter Diamond Williams has a recap of Tuesday’s election.

The Republican Primary race for mayor of Chester County went to Barry Hutcherson, the incumbent.

County Mayor — Chester County 2,342

AJ Massey is officially the winner of the Republican Primary Madison County mayoral election.

County Mayor — Madison County 9,974

The Republican Primary race for mayor of Henderson County goes to Robbie McCready.

County Mayor — Henderson County 5,758

For the Republican Primary for Gibson County mayor, Jack Nelson Cunningham is the winner.

County Mayor – Gibson County 4,624

Republican candidate Julian Wiser has taken the Republican nomination for Madison County sheriff in the upcoming General Election in August.

Sheriff — Madison County 9,914

For Henderson County, Brian Duke was voted the Republican nomination for sheriff.

Sheriff — Henderson County 5,765

Madison County Republican candidate AJ Massey shared his plans moving forward to campaign for the Aug. 4 General Election.

“We have a lot of work to do between now and August, but we’re going to take some time and celebrate this interim victory and then we’re going to get together next week and begin to plan out and put a strategy together for the next three months. The biggest thing for us, I think we learned the first go round was we need to plan effectively,” Massey said.

Massey says he’s hoping to receive the same response he received from Madison County in the Primary Elections.

“When you’re elected county mayor, you’re elected mayor for nearly all 100,000 residents. So I want that. You know, we got 60,000 voters in the county. I want to see a big number come out to support me, and I need those folks to come out to the polls and help me get to the next level,” Massey said.

Madison County Democratic candidate, Fren’Cherry Miller says his main focus campaigning for the General Election is getting people registered to vote, making sure they know who he is, and what he can bring to the county.

“My campaign is actually looking pretty good. We’re going to improve and we’re building a team right now. So we want to make sure we have people on all four quadrants of the county, making sure all the citizens know who I am,” Miller said.

Miller says his goal to let everyone know that in this time of campaigning that their voices will be heard and solutions will be made.

“The thing that I want Madison County residents to know is that I am here for them. A vote for Fren’Cherry Miller means you’re voting yourself back into office. So I’m going to always have an open door policy. I want to hear your concerns, I want us to sit down, and I want us to sit down. I want us to come up with solutions to the problems that we currently face,” Miller said.

The two will face off in the General Election on Aug. 4.

Find more news out of Madison County here.