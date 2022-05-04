Satanic Temple asks Boston to fly flag after court ruling

BOSTON (AP) — The Satanic Temple is requesting to fly a flag over Boston City Hall after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled the city violated the free speech rights of a conservative activist seeking to fly a Christian flag outside the downtown building.

The Salem-based group says it submitted an application Tuesday to raise a flag for “Satanic Appreciation Week” in July.

Lucien Greaves, the organization’s co-founder, says the group wants to show that religious liberty must mean respect for “all forms” of religious practice and opinion.

Mayor Michelle Wu’s office said it’s reviewing the high court’s decision and the city’s flag raising program.

