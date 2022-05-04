Satanic Temple asks Boston to fly flag after court ruling

Associated Press,

BOSTON (AP) — The Satanic Temple is requesting to fly a flag over Boston City Hall after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled the city violated the free speech rights of a conservative activist seeking to fly a Christian flag outside the downtown building.

Supreme Court Christian Flag Boston

The American flag, the Commonwealth of Massachusetts flag, and the City of Boston flag, from left, fly outside Boston City Hall, Monday, May 2, 2022, in Boston. A unanimous Supreme Court has ruled that Boston violated the free speech rights of a conservative activist when it refused his request to fly a Christian flag on a flagpole outside City Hall. Justice Stephen Breyer wrote for the court Monday that the city discriminated against the activist because of his “religious viewpoint,” even though it had routinely approved applications for the use of one of the three flagpoles outside City Hall that fly the U.S., Massachusetts and Boston flags. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

The Salem-based group says it submitted an application Tuesday to raise a flag for “Satanic Appreciation Week” in July.

Lucien Greaves, the organization’s co-founder, says the group wants to show that religious liberty must mean respect for “all forms” of religious practice and opinion.

Mayor Michelle Wu’s office said it’s reviewing the high court’s decision and the city’s flag raising program.

