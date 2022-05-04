Shortcake in the Park offers homemade treats, lemonade

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff,

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — In celebration of the West Tennessee Strawberry Festival, the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office sponsored Shortcake in the Park Wednesday evening.

Members of the Humboldt Boys & Girls Club made homemade strawberry shortcake. They were also serving a fresh glass of lemonade.

Leaders with the Boys & Girls Club say the club gives back on a regular basis, and youth are getting hands-on experience.

“This gives the youth of the community an opportunity to actually give back themselves,” said one event-goer.

Wednesday was the only day for the sweet event.

