TDOT continues bridge repair work throughout Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Back in the middle of April, the Tennessee Department of Transportation shut down a lane in each direction on Hollywood Drive to prepare the bridge work that’s taking place on US 45 Bypass.

“Today, this morning, we are closing one lane of the US 45 Bypass over Hollywood Drive,” said Nichole Lawrence, community relations officer for TDOT. “One lane will always be open, but there will be a lane closure for the crews to safely get in there and do that work.”

Crews started Wednesday morning at 9 a.m., these repairs will take up to six weeks to complete.

“So when the barriers, walls are up, crews are allowed to work anytime that they can, whether that’s seven days a week, weekend mornings, during the evenings, so that’s for their protection and the motorists protection,” Lawrence said.

Crews will be out Monday through Friday and part of Saturday. TDOT asks you to watch your speed as lanes are narrow and crews are working.

“Give yourself extra time if you’re going to go that way, or you can always seek an alternate route,” said Lawrence.

Once this bridge repair is over, the work isn’t done yet. Crews will make their way towards Airways for another bridge repair.

“Along with this bridge repair on the 45 Bypass, it is also bundled with a bridge repair on Airways that’s closer out towards the airport,” Lawrence said. “So once the work is complete on the Bypass, they’ll move their efforts over to that bridge on Airways Boulevard as well.”

Click here for more from TDOT including traffic conditions, project updates and more.

For more news in the Jackson area, click here.