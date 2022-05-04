Tennessee wildlife agency chief to retire later this year

JACKSON, Tenn. (AP) — The head of Tennessee’s wildlife agency says he is retiring.

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency Executive Director Bobby Wilson announced during a meeting Friday that he is retiring effective Sept. 1.

The state’s Fish and Wildlife Commission voted to name Deputy Executive Director Jason Maxedon as the agency’s interim executive director during the meeting.

The agency says Wilson will serve in an advisory role until his retirement.

Wilson was named executive director in May 2020 to replace the retiring Ed Carter.

Wilson began his career with the agency in 1979.

For more Tennessee news, click here.