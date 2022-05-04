United Way pushes Unitas event to Aug. 18

JACKSON, Tenn. — United Way of West Tennessee has moved Unitas to Aug. 18.

The event recognizing the 80th anniversary of United Way will be held at the Carl Perkins Civic Center.

Those who attend will get served a four-course dinner, join in on a silent auction, hear live music, and hear from keynote speaker, former heavyweight champion, pastor, author, and entrepreneur George Foreman.

“Though we postponed the event last year out of concern for our guests’ health and safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, we are excited to finally celebrate this organizational milestone with others in person,” United Way President/CEO Matt Marshall said. “We are very grateful to serve our region for these past 80 years, and we welcome George Foreman as he comes to further inspire our community.”

