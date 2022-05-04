UT Gardens plant sell to be held Friday, Saturday

JACKSON, Tenn. — An annual plant sale that brings thousands from all over the state is back and happening this weekend.

The University of Tennessee Gardens Spring Plant Sale is this Friday and Saturday.

Volunteers are currently loading trailers and getting sales areas ready for the huge crowd expected.

Jason Reeves, with UT Gardens in Jackson, says they’re excited to showcase the great number of plants and some exciting new things as well.

“If you’ve never been to one of our plant sales, it is really an event. Last year I think we had around 1,500 people come to the two day sale, and we have a lot of plants you’re not really going to find anywhere else. So I guess that’s to entice you here. I think one thing we’re going to have this year that we hadn’t had in a couple of years is a Thailand Giant Elephant Ears, which has this massive leaf on it. So that will be kind of fun to take home,” Reeves said.

The plant sale will be Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

