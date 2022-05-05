App for lawn care service launches in Jackson this week

JACKSON, Tenn. — An app that’s described as the “Uber of lawn care” is launching in the Hub City this week.

GreenPal is based in Nashville and operates in cities all across the U.S., with over 1 million people signed up. The service connects homeowners with local, vetted lawn care professionals.

“After successfully launching in 250 other markets, we are excited to help homeowners in Jackson find reliable, safe and local lawn care,” said co-founder Gene Caballero.

Homeowners list their lawns on the app with their desired service date and lawn care needs. Then, pros can bid on the properties based on the provided details. Once bids are in, homeowners can then select who they’d like to work with based on the vendor’s ratings, reviews and price.

Once service has been completed, the lawn care pro will send a time-stamped photo of the work. Homeowners then pay via the app, eliminating the need to meet in-person for payment.

The app is available on iTunes and the Google Play Store. Click here for more information.

For more news in the Jackson area, click here.