City of Jackson names Jamaal Brady as Hub City Hero

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson has named Jamaal Brady as the April 2022 Hub City Hero.

Each month, the city’s Hub City Hero initiative recognizes an individual who dedicates their time to improving the lives of others in the community.

Brady is the founder of the nonprofit The Better Balance Foundation and owner of Better Balance Sports & Fitness.

A Jackson native, Brady is an athletic trainer who recognizes the need for some local athletes to have a support system to continue their careers. He says he noticed a pattern of athletes with high potential succumbing to criminal activity and he hopes to challenge that dynamic.

He says his primary focus and passion is youth development.

Mayor Scott Conger says as a former athlete himself, he understands the positive effects sports can have on youth.

“What Jamaal has done for the youth in our community through the outlets of sports and fitness is what heroes do,” Mayor Conger said.

To learn more about Jamaal Brady, click here. For more information about the Hub City Hero program, click here.

For more news in the Jackson area, click here.