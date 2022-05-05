County’s Chamber of Commerce holds prayer breakfast

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Carroll County Chamber of Commerce hosted a Prayer Breakfast to honor the National Day of Prayer.

Community members were invited to join local leaders in sharing their faith. There were nearly 29 prayers led during the event.

Chamber President Brad Hurley believes as a corporate body, it’s important that they bring people from across the county together in a moment to uplift and support one another.

“Well we feel it’s important that as a community that we stop, pray for ourselves, pray for our leaders, pray for our nation, pray for our world, and that’s what we did today. There are no sermons, no preachers coming to preach, it’s all lay citizens,” Hurlay said.

The National Day of Prayer was designated by the United States Congress in 1952. It has been observed annually ever since.

