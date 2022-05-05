Friends of Heart begins CARE training

JACKSON, Tenn. — The first session of CARE training took place on Thursday.

Friends of Heart begins CARE training

Friends of Heart begins CARE training

Friends of Heart begins CARE training

Friends of Heart begins CARE training

Friends of Heart begins CARE training

Friends of Heart, a fund of The Foundation, kicked off their first round of training for the Cardiac Arrest Rapid Engagement team for Jackson’s 4-Minute City program!

Individuals from across the city will come together over the next three days to learn about the program, the new smart AED technology, and next steps/timeline.

They will also receive hands-only CPR training from the Jackson Fire Department.

“These are just community volunteers who are willing and able to respond to these calls when they come about, and we are very excited to reach this milestone in our journey to becoming a 4-Minute City,” said Caitlin Roach, the Executive Director of Friends of Heart.

If you didn’t make any of the sessions on Thursday, they will have more on Friday and Saturday.

Those times include:

May 6

9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

May 7

8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The training will be done at the Jackson Fire Department Training Building on 720 South Highland Avenue near downtown Jackson.

Find more local news here.